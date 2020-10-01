BILLINGS — After dropping the opening set, Billings Central rallied to defeat Eastern A rival Laurel in volleyball Thursday night at the Nelles Activities Center by scores of 16-25, 25-16, 25-21 and 25-17.

The Rams got back in the win column two nights after being swept at home by Class B power Huntley Project.

Statistically, Cindy Gray led Central with 12 kills. Teammate Maria Stewart added eight kills, 32 assists and 17 digs. Grace Zeier had 18 digs for the Rams. Central had 13 service aces.

Keeli Harris had nine kills and nine digs to lead Laurel, while teammate Bailey Graves added seven kills. 

Tags

Load comments