BILLINGS — Maria Stewart had 17 assists on 23 team kills as Billings Central swept Glendive in three sets in Eastern A volleyball Thursday at the Nelles Activities Center.
Grace Zeier and Haley Jensen each had eight digs for the Rams, while teammates Cindy Gray and Isabelle Erickson each had four stuff blocks.
Zi Morton added six kills and and three service aces for Central.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.