BILLINGS — Maria Stewart had 17 assists on 23 team kills as Billings Central swept Glendive in three sets in Eastern A volleyball Thursday at the Nelles Activities Center.

Grace Zeier and Haley Jensen each had eight digs for the Rams, while teammates Cindy Gray and Isabelle Erickson each had four stuff blocks.

Zi Morton added six kills and and three service aces for Central.

