LEWISTOWN — Cindy Gray recorded 11 kills and Maria Stewart had 31 assists as Billings Central swept Lewistown 25-16, 26-12, 25-17 in Eastern A volleyball Tuesday.

Stewart also had eight kills for the Rams, who put down 39 kills in all. Taylor Moore added 12 kills for Central.

Taylin Trafton had eight kills and Kylie Zimmer added six kills to lead the way for Lewistown. Hailey Welsh and Rylee Armstrong combined for 16 assists for the Eagles.

Central improved to 11-2 overall and 11-0 in the Eastern A. Lewistown is now 3-8 overall and 2-3 in the league.

