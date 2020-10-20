LEWISTOWN — Cindy Gray recorded 11 kills and Maria Stewart had 31 assists as Billings Central swept Lewistown 25-16, 26-12, 25-17 in Eastern A volleyball Tuesday.
Stewart also had eight kills for the Rams, who put down 39 kills in all. Taylor Moore added 12 kills for Central.
Taylin Trafton had eight kills and Kylie Zimmer added six kills to lead the way for Lewistown. Hailey Welsh and Rylee Armstrong combined for 16 assists for the Eagles.
Central improved to 11-2 overall and 11-0 in the Eastern A. Lewistown is now 3-8 overall and 2-3 in the league.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.