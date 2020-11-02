BILLINGS — The Billings Central volleyball team began Eastern A divisional play with a 25-12, 25-21, 25-7 win over Sidney on Monday night.
The Rams, who are the Southeast's top seed, will host Northeast No. 2 Havre in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The season is over for Northeast No. 4 Sidney.
Central's Maria Stewart tallied 20 assists, eight digs and six aces, while Cindy Gray had seven kills and four blocks and Ally Foster finished with six digs and four aces.
