LEWISTOWN — The Billings Central volleyball team needed four tough sets to earn a Class A road win over Lewistown on Tuesday.
The Rams won each of the first two sets 25-22, and the Golden Eagles won the third 25-22. Central won the match with a 25-15 fourth set.
Central's Olivia Moten-Schell posted 21 kills and 16 digs, Cindy Gray had 15 kills and four blocks, Maria Stewart tallied 47 assists and three aces and Grace Zeier added 26 kills.
No stats for Lewistown were available.
