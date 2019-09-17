BILLINGS — Olivia Moten-Schell had 11 kills and 11 digs and Billings Central had 13 aces in the Rams’ 25-9, 25-15, 25-21 win over Lewistown Tuesday night at Central’s Ralph Nelles Activity Center.
Cindy Gray added nine kills and Maria Stewart had 29 assists for the two-time defending Class A champs, who improved to 6-0. Grace Zeier contributed seven digs.
The Rams finished with 36 kills to Lewistown’s 18. Moten-Schell had four aces and Kristina Schafer served three.
Aubree Handran led the Golden Eagles with seven kills.
