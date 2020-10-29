LAUREL — Cindy Gray provided 14 kills and three blocks as first-place Billings Central rallied to win at Laurel 19-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-20 Thursday night in Southeast A volleyball.

The Rams also benefited from the eight kills and two blocks supplied by Mya Hansen. Grace Zeier furnished 17 digs and Ally Foster 13.

Zeier also had a team-high three aces.

Keeli Harris led Laurel with eight kills and 13 digs. Kenya Fike contributed five kills and 18 digs.

Sophia Timm was credited with 29 assists and eight digs. 

