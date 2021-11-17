BILLINGS — Billings Central setter Maria Stewart, who helped the Rams win Class A back-to-back championships, signed a letter of intent to play next fall for Miles Community College.
Stewart averaged 7.95 assists per set this past season and 6.96 assists per set during her junior year. The Rams claimed the state title both season, beating Columbia Falls in 2020 and Havre last weekend.
A three-year starter at Billings Central, Stewart was named all-state in 2021 and 2020 and was second-team all-conference in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.