BILLINGS — Billings Central setter Maria Stewart, who helped the Rams win Class A back-to-back championships, signed a letter of intent to play next fall for Miles Community College.

Stewart averaged 7.95 assists per set this past season and 6.96 assists per set during her junior year. The Rams claimed the state title both season, beating Columbia Falls in 2020 and Havre last weekend.

A three-year starter at Billings Central, Stewart was named all-state in 2021 and 2020 and was second-team all-conference in 2019.

