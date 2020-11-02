BILLINGS — The first round of the Class AA state volleyball playoffs will begin Tuesday, and all three Billings teams will be in action.
Billings West, the Eastern AA's second seed, will host seventh-seeded Great Falls, while No. 3 Billings Skyview will host No. 6 Bozeman and No. 5 Billings Senior will play at No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin. All three matches are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
West, ranked No. 4 in the latest Class AA coaches poll, swept Great Falls in both of their matchups this season.
Skyview lost in four sets at Bozeman on Sept. 12 and won in five at home on Oct. 10.
Senior was swept by Gallatin on Sept. 22 in Billings, and the Broncs lost in five sets a month later at Gallatin.
