BOZEMAN — The Billings Senior volleyball team advanced to the Class AA state quarterfinals with a four-set win at Bozeman Gallatin on Tuesday night.
The Broncs, who are the East's fifth seed, defeated fourth-seeded Gallatin 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24.
Senior (8-7) will play at West No. 2 Helena (10-3) on Saturday.
Kendra Curtis led the Broncs with 10 kills and finished tied with Olivia LeBeau for the team-high in blocks (four). LaBeau added eight kills and four aces, while Emma Hanson recorded a game-high 30 assists as well as 17 digs. Ashley Bough notched a match-best 18 digs, Hannalise Anderson recorded 14 digs and a match-high five aces and Anna Whitney added eight kills.
For the Raptors (7-8), Ryann Eddins finished with a match-best 11 kills, Addie Swanson tallied 27 assists, Makyah Albrecht had eight kills and eight digs, Molly O'Connor had 15 digs and Keaton Lynn and Miya Ross each had nine blocks.
