BILLINGS — The seniors on Billings Senior's volleyball team have beaten Billings West in their careers, but outside hitter Anna Whitney couldn't remember the last time it happened or how often when she thought about it Tuesday night.
"Not enough, that's for sure," Whitney said.
Before Tuesday, Senior's last win over West happened in September 2018. The Broncs will no longer have a hard time recalling the most recent over their crosstown rival.
Despite playing from behind for most of the match, Senior prevailed in five sets Tuesday night at West, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13. The Broncs improved to 4-6 and dropped the Golden Bears, who are No. 4 in the Class AA power poll, to 5-3. West beat Senior in five sets the first time they played this season, on Sept. 17.
"We were really out for revenge, so it was a great feeling to get that final point," Whitney said. "We were really ready to play this time."
FINAL: @BSHBroncNation 3, @bwhnation 2— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) October 14, 2020
Senior gets revenge for a five-set loss to West earlier this season, winning tonight 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Here’s how it ended. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/Ar9xptjLjT
Tuesday's result was hard to predict in the first set, when West built a 19-9 lead. But the Broncs finished on an 11-6 run, providing a bit of foreshadowing and an indication of their energy.
The second set was back-and-forth, and West led throughout the do-or-die fourth set but Senior did just enough to pull it out.
The Broncs also struggled at the start of the Sept. 17 home match against West, losing the first set 25-13, and they fell 15-5 in the final set. At 12-8 in the fifth set on Tuesday, they could have fizzled once again. Coach Karen Switzer reminded her players of the fifth set on Sept. 17. The match wasn't over, she said during a timeout.
"Don't let it happen again," she told them, per Whitney.
They didn't. The Broncs finished the set on a 7-1 run to spoil the Bears' senior night (Taylor Graham is their only senior).
.@BSHBroncNation wins the second set 25-22. Emma Hanson had the kill (and block?) on this long volley. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/oWVU0p0SzH— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) October 14, 2020
For the second time this season, @bwhnation and @BSHBroncNation are going five sets.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) October 14, 2020
Senior won the fourth 25-21. Kara Pospisil delivered the set-ending kill. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/OFPcxWuYad
Whitney and fellow senior Olivia LaBeau combined for the match-winning block. LaBeau led all players with 10 blocks, and she added 14 kills and 27 digs. Only senior teammate Ashley Bough had more digs (28), and senior Emma Hanson led all players with 36 assists.
"They really, really wanted the win. And I'm not saying West didn't, but I think we really proved it," Switzer said. "We have some work. We could see them again, and I know they want to win as badly as we do."
West junior Kaitlin Grossman had a match-high 22 kills and a team-high 18 digs, and freshman Addie Allen led the Golden Bears with 27 assists.
"We can't just rely on our hitting," said West coach Monica Grimsrud. "We have to really step up our defense, as well, and I think that's kind of what killed us there at the end."
