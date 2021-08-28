BILLINGS — Billings Senior opened its volleyball season at home on Saturday with a bang, sweeping visiting Helena Capital 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 and ending the Bruins' state-record 71-match winning streak.
Senior toppled reigning three-time State AA champion Capital behind the eight kills and eight digs of Kara Pospisil. Teammate Izzy Ping contributed six kills, 11 digs and three blocks.
The winning Broncs also received 28 assists from Rylee Kogolshak, plus five kills, four aces and four blocks from Maddie Swanson.
Capital's Rachael Stacey wound up with six kills and three aces.
Senior also downed Helena High, 26-24, 25-12, 25-22.
The Broncs were led by Leah Champlin's eight kills and three aces. Mya Pospisil (13) and Ping (11) were in double digits for digs.
Kogolshal was credited with 27 assists.
Helena's Lauren Heuiser and Sydney Mattfeldt came way with nine kills apiece.
