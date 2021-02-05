BILLINGS — Billings Senior middle hitter Olivia LaBeau has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Montana Tech.
The Broncs senior said she signed with the Orediggers last month.
LaBeau, who is 6-foot, led Class AA in total blocks last season. She averaged 1.27 blocks per set, as well as 2.61 kills and 3.12 digs. She had a .205 attack efficiency and averaged 4.22 points per set.
“Everyone that has gone to Tech just says they love it,” LaBeau said about her decision. “I went for a visit up there and it was just a really great atmosphere. And I think (Butte) is a really fun town.
“I really like (coach Brian Solomon). I went up there and met some of the girls and they’re great teammates and really encouraging and welcoming. I’m really excited.”
LaBeau was named second-team all-state last fall. She’ll be joining a program that went 27-8 in 2019 and is 0-2 so far in the 2021 season, which was moved from the fall of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
