BOZEMAN — The Billings Senior volleyball team recovered from a first-set loss and beat Bozeman for a pivotal Eastern AA victory.

The Broncs prevailed 24-26, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19 to improve to 3-1 in conference play (6-8 overall), second behind Great Falls CMR. The Hawks fell to 4-2 in the Eastern AA standings and 8-6 overall.

Senior's Bailey King had 13 kills and three blocks, Olivia LeBeau had nine kills and three blocks, Hailie Goerge had 19 digs and seven aces and Jensen Keller finished with 18 assists and 11 digs.

Sasha Hathaway led Bozeman with nine kills, while Molly O'Conner finished with 17 digs and Izzy Isley had seven kills and four aces.

The Broncs will play at Billings West on Thursday, and the Hawks will travel to Billings to take on Skyview on Saturday.

