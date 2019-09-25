BILLINGS — Bailey King of Billings Senior has signed to play for the Rocky Mountain College volleyball team next season.
King is a 6-foot-3 middle hitter who is averaging 1.08 blocks per set this season, third-best in Class AA.
"Bailey is the real deal. She is a good student and a very versatile player who puts up a big block and can play different positions on the front row," said Rocky head coach Yang Yang. "I have followed her career through high school and on club teams and the improvements she has made these past two years have been amazing."
King is currently in her senior season with the Broncs.
