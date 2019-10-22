BILLINGS — The Billings Senior volleyball team improved to 11-12 overall and 5-4 in Eastern AA play with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 home win over Billings Skyview on Tuesday night.
Senior's Bailey King led all players with eight kills, Emma Hanson dished out a match-high 21 assists, Hailey George had a match-best 16 digs and Kara Pospisil added seven kills and a match-high three aces.
For Skyview (11-13, 2-7), Brooke Berry had five kills and two blocks, Bella Bryan finished with 11 assists and eight digs and Renzie Pond added 13 digs.
The Broncs will play at Belgrade on Thursday, and the Falcons will play at Belgrade on Saturday.
