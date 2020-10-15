BILLINGS — The Billings Senior volleyball team continued its success against crosstown rivals with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 win over Skyview at home on Thursday night.

The win came two days after the Broncs beat West for the first time since 2018. Senior (5-6) has won three straight matches after losing five in a row.

On Thursday, Senior's Olivia LaBeau finished with 11 kills, 15 digs and four blocks, while Emma Hanson dished out 31 assists, Kara Pospisil had nine kills, Ashley Bough had 10 digs, Hannalise Anderson had eight digs and two aces and Anna Whitney served four aces.

For the Falcons (4-4), Bella Bryan compiled six kills, 12 assists, five digs and two aces, Haley Droogsma delivered six kills and Renzie Pond finished with 11 digs.

