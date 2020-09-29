BILLINGS — Billings Skyview proved to be the more efficient team during a crosstown volleyball match Tuesday night, defeating Billings West in four sets at the Golden Dome, 25-13, 13-25, 25-22, 25-20.

Skyview's Bella Bryan led the way statistically for the Falcons at the net, collecting 15 kills, 14 assists and six digs, while teammate Michelle Hanley served up five of the team's eight aces. 

Kourtney Grossman had an all-around performance for the Golden Bears, leading with 14 kills, five aces and two blocks while teammate Taylor Graham contributed 18 assists and 13 digs.

