BILLINGS — Hayden Baumberger had eight kills and four blocks to help Billings Skyview sweep Belgrade 27-25, 25-16, 25-11 in Eastern AA volleyball at the Skyview gym Tuesday night.
Bella Bryan helped out with 17 assists and eight digs, and Jenna Salveson added seven kills. Brooke Berry led the Falcons (5-3) with five blocks and Renzie Pond had a team-high 10 digs.
Belgrade (1-7) was led by Gracey Carter’s seven kills.
