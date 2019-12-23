BILLINGS — Billings Skyview volleyball coach Vicki Carle is retiring from coaching.
School District 2 issued a press release on Monday announcing Carle's retirement.
Carle guided Skyview for 28 seasons, and has coached for 35 years overall according to the release.
Skyview won the State AA championship in 1996.
The Falcons met Billings Senior in a Eastern AA playoff match this season and in a seesaw match were defeated by the Broncs 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 24-26, 16-14. Skyview finished the year with a record of 12-16.
The Falcons have also hosted 13 Pack the Place in Pink volleyball matches. Pack the Place in Pink was started in 2007 in an effort to raise funds to help breast cancer victims. The annual event also serves to raise awareness about breast cancer. Carle is a breast cancer survivor.
"Vicki has had a lifelong impact on the student-athletes who have come through her program and has had the same impact on the many who have been served through the Pack The Place in Pink fundraiser that has become a yearly event at Skyview," said School District 2 activities director Mark Wahl in the release. "We truly appreciate all that Vicki has done to serve Skyview High School over these many years and wish her all the best in her new endeavors."
