BILLINGS — Bella Bryan is always looking for an opening. Bryan, Billings Skyview’s setter, isn’t necessarily going to wait for the bump-set-kill sequence to play out before taking her chance.
If the point is there for the taking, she’ll take it, even it’s on the first or second hit of the possession. All with the blessing of coach Vicki Carle, who said the team works on taking points early, trying to catch opponents off guard.
Any way you can get a point.
“We’re not proud,” Carle said, maybe only half-joking, after her Falcons defeated Billings Central 18-25, 27-25, 25-15, 25-19 at the Skyview gym on Thursday. “If we can get the ball to hit the floor, we’re happy with it.”
Bryan used a couple of deep corner pushes from her setting position to collect a team-high six kills, tied with Jordan Olson, to help the Falcons even their record at 9-9.
Bryan also had 22 assists and contributed five blocks, one behind team leader Sierra Walsh. Bryan, who stands 5-foot-10, gets to have a hand in just about everything, which suits Carle just fine.
“She’s played a lot of volleyball and she just has some real good savvy, a real good feel for the game,” said Carle. “She made a lot of great plays tonight.”
Brooke Berry added five kills and Renzie Pond had 11 digs for the Falcons. Grace Zeier had 14 digs, Carlyn Whitney four blocks and Maria Stewart 29 assists for the Rams (15-2).
After losing the first set, Skyview held off a set point in the second set before finishing off the Rams on a block by Olson. A nine-point serving run by Jessi Henckel helped Skyview take control of the third set, and Skyview broke away from a 12-9 deficit in the fourth to put Central away.
Olivia Moten-Schell had 17 kills for the two-time defending Class A champion Rams, who had 46 kills to Skyview’s 30. Despite those numbers, Skyview was the more confident team for much of the match.
“We played to not lose, we did not play to win and Skyview did,” said assistant coach Kathy Nielsen, who is filling in for head coach Kylie Reitz while Reitz is out of town for work purposes. “Skyview is a different team than what we saw in Dickinson.”
Not only did the Falcons avenge a loss to the Rams two weeks ago at the Dickinson Invitational in North Dakota, they earned their second win this week against a city rival. On Tuesday, the Falcons rallied from a set down to beat Billings Senior.
“I feel like we’re clicking as a team,” Bryan said. “In the beginning (of the season) it was kind of rough because we were like, oh, we don’t know what to do. But now we’re coming together, having fun … we’re just enjoying the season so far. It’s a blast.”
Central travels to Glendive on Friday. Skyview returns to the court Tuesday against fourth-ranked Billings West for its annual Pack the Place in Pink match. That match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Central vs. Skyview
