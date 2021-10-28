BILLINGS — Billings West put the capper on a stellar regular season Thursday night by beating crosstown volleyball rival Billings Senior in four sets at the Senior gym.
The 23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 win gave the Golden Bears, who are ranked second in the Class AA coaches poll, a 21-2 record heading into next week’s Eastern AA divisional.
Both losses have been to top-ranked and unbeaten Great Falls CMR, a divisional foe, but West coach Monica Smith wasn’t willing to concede anything to the Rustlers after the win over the Broncs. The top-four finishers in next week’s eight-team tournament will advance to the state tournament, and Smith said the Bears weren’t looking at simply qualifying.
Last year was supposed to be the inaugural divisional, but COVID protocols forced the tourney’s cancellation. Instead, league officials and the Montana High School Association settled on a one-and-done playoff format, which the Bears rode all the way to last year’s semifinals.
“I want to take the division title,” Smith said. “This will be the first divisional (tournament) that we’ve had, so I want to put our name in the book right away.”
Before Smith and the Bears could look that far ahead, they had to get past a scrappy Broncs team that rallied from down 13-7 and 18-11 to take the first set.
West recovered, though, and by the third and fourth sets were giving the Broncs few chances to put on any large scoring runs. The Broncs had just two three-point runs in the third set and the fourth set was similar.
“I honestly think that’s just a sign of mental toughness,” West senior Kaitlin Grossman said. “It’s like, OK, they just got that point, but that’s OK, we’re going to turn around and get this next one.”
Both teams clicked offensively, each putting three players into double figures with kills. For West, which had 56 kills, Sidney Streiff led the way with 17, followed by Sydney Pierce (15) and Grossman (14). Kara Pospisil had 14 kills, Maddie Swanson 12 and Izzy Ping 10 for the Broncs, who finished with 46 overall.
Addie Allen had 47 assists and five aces for West, who went 12-2 in league play. Streiff led with three blocks and Pierce added 16 digs.
Leela Ormsby had 10 blocks for Senior, Mya Pospisil had two aces and 13 digs, and Rylee Kokolshak 40 assists.
“This team is getting better, there’s no question,” Senior coach Karen Switzer said of her Broncs, who finish the regular season 13-10 and 6-8 in the league to be locked into the fifth seed for divisionals. “I’m proud of them for what they did tonight. Of course, I wish we would have won. It’s always a bummer to lose to West twice in a season, but, I mean, I give it to (the Bears). That’s a nice team.”
NOTES: The divisional starts Thursday at the Senior High gym, with first-round matches slated for 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. CMR, the top seed, will play Great Falls, followed by Bozeman Gallatin vs. Billings Senior, Belgrade taking on Billings West, and Billings Skyview playing Bozeman. … The championship is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Photos: Billings Senior vs. Billings West volleyball
