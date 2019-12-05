BILLINGS — Billings West's Shauna Stene signed a letter of intent Thursday to play volleyball for Montana State Billings.
Stene, a 6-foot-1 middle hitter, was a second-team all-state player for the Golden Bears. She averaged 2.15 kills per set and 0.89 blocks per set her senior season.
Stene joins teammate Megan Benton as Bears who have moved on to the next level. Earlier this year, Benton, an outside hitter who was also second-team all-state, signed with Montana Tech. Benton averaged 2.37 kills per set and 2.39 digs per set.
