BILLINGS — A revamped postseason for Class AA volleyball means no more second chances.
A playoff-style, one-and-done format, brought about because of weariness and wariness of COVID-19, has replaced the double-elimination multi-team event that has been prevalent for decades.
So as the state tournament playoffs began Tuesday night at various sites around the Montana including at Billings West, maybe it was touch of nerves, or playing the same team for the third time in a week, or maybe just a more motivated opponent that kept the Golden Bears from hitting any sense of rhythm or continuity.
But, through the starts and stop, the Bears earned a 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 sweep of Great Falls, sending West into the quarterfinals with another home match on Saturday.
“It’s going to be different for everyone, the single elimination might be a challenge,” West coach Monica Grimsrud said. “It’s definitely going to be you know this could potentially be your last game so you have to put it all on the line rather than having that ‘well, if we lose this we still have another game’ kind of thing.”
Just three days earlier, on Saturday, West allowed the Bison just 32 points in a sweep. Tuesday’s match had plenty of streaks, including a wild second set that saw four players have serving runs of five points or more.
In the end, though, West’s talent won out, leaving the Bison (2-13) to reflect on a difficult season that saw them have to reschedule several matches due to quarantines and road closures because of poor weather.
Kendal Burham led the Bison with eight kills and 11 digs. Alison Harris had three blocks.
“I can’t tell you how many lineups we had to use because people were out or people were sick,” coach Taylor Parker said. “It’s been an up-and-down season, that’s for sure. We knew that if we lost we’re done, especially with my nine seniors on the court they knew this was going to be their last game. They wanted to leave it all on the court tonight and they did. I’m really proud of them.”
Kourtney Grossman had 10 kills to lead the Bears (11-4), and Sydney Pierce added nine. Pierce also had seven aces and three blocks, and Kourtney Grossman and Kaitlin Grossman both had nine kills.
The Bears will host Missoula Sentinel on Saturday, in another lose-or-go-home situation.
“It’s definitely going to add a degree of stress, possibly intensity,” Kaitlin Grossman said of the playoff format. “But I think that’s going to just make us want it even more than before.
“A big thing for our team going forward is going to be focus and consistency. Just making sure that we’re focused in on every single point.”
