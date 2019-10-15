BILLINGS — Billings West coach Monica Grimsrud had been toying with the idea of mixing things up for about a month.
A sweep at the hands of Bozeman in the middle of September set some thoughts into motion, but the Golden Bears volleyball coach didn’t act on them until recently.
Grimsrud implemented a rotation change or two ahead of last weekend’s Border Wars in Sheridan, Wyoming, and the Bears responded with four wins against their Wyoming counterparts.
Tuesday night, a 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 sweep of Billings Skyview in the Falcons’ annual Pack the Place in Pink match, was further proof to Grimsrud that the fourth-ranked Bears have another step or two of progress in them.
“There’s not really any rotations that I’m worried about anymore, whereas before there’s that one rotation where you’re worried, 'oh, I hope we don’t get stuck in that one rotation,' ” Grimsrud said of the changes. “I have all the confidence that we can get out of any rotation.”
Kaitlin Grossman led the way for West with 12 kills, and Shauna Stene recorded 11 kills, six blocks and had two aces, tied for the team high in that category with Grossman. Megan Benton had 14 digs and a couple nice back-row kills, while Molly Nault added 13 digs. Taylor Graham had 32 assists.
West finished with 38 kills to Skyview’s 14, and the Bears served up 13 aces, as well, as West improved to 6-3 playing in Pack the Place in Pink matches over the years. For seniors like Stene, this was their second appearance in the match, which always features a large crowd and a loud Skyview student section.
In what has become a pre-match ceremony, players from both teams took a rose to center court to represent an “angel” or “fighter” whom they know has been affected by cancer.
“It’s a lot to take in because there’s always so many people and there’s a lot going on at once it’s hard to focus on the game,” Stene said. “You just have to block it out and just know what you have to do and get it done.”
Skyview entered the match having beaten city rivals Billings Senior and Billings Central in consecutive matches. West made sure it wasn’t the third victim.
Adina Taylor and Jordan Olson led the Falcons (11-12, 2-6) with four kills.
“I thought West played pretty well and we were just on our heels from the get-go,” Skyview coach Vicki Carle said. “We wanted it so badly I don’t think we ever quite relaxed and settled in and played our game like we did last week.”
This was the 13th edition of the Pack the Place in Pink at Skyview, which had humble beginnings in 2007 when senior Falcon players wanted a way to support Carle, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003. That night, in a match against Senior, players wore pink ribbons and socks, and the raffling of three quilts accounted for the majority of the fundraising.
The event really took off the following year and it continued to blossom into what it is now, a not-for-profit, year-round, statewide effort to raise and distribute money to Montana families affected by breast cancer. Carle said she expects the Pack the Place in Pink organization to have handed out close to $500,000 by Christmas time.
“It kind of takes my breath away to be honest with you,” she said, later thanking all the organizations and individuals who volunteer their time to the cause. “When we started it, that's not what we intended to give away, a half a million dollars. But it's done so much good for breast cancer patients, it's done so much good for our community.
"Boy, people in Montana have a big heart. I’m just awfully proud to be a Montanan, I can tell you that.”
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Pack the Place in Pink
Sign up for our high school sports newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest Montana prep sports news delivered to your email inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.