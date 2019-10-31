BILLINGS — The Billings West volleyball team fended off Bozeman on Thursday night to secure its place in the Eastern AA standings.
The Golden Bears won 25-23, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19 to improve to 20-7 overall and 8-3 in conference play. With one regular season match to play, no one can catch them, while Great Falls CMR (20-1, 10-0) sewed up the top seed with a sweep of West on Saturday.
On Thursday for the Golden Bears, Taylor Graham finished with 25 assists and five aces, Megan Benton had 10 kills, Molly Nault recorded 16 digs and Kaia Schreder tallied four blocks.
For Bozeman (12-13, 6-6), Sasha Hathaway notched a match-high 13 kills, Emma Fox led all players with 35 assists, Molly O'Connor had 15 digs, Peyton Wimmer had three blocks and Hathaway and Fox each served up three aces.
The Golden Bears will finish the regular season at Belgrade on Saturday, while the Hawks will prepare for the postseason.
