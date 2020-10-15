BELGRADE — Kaitlin and Kourtney Grossman combined for 30 kills to help No. 4 Billings West sweep Belgrade 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 in Eastern AA volleyball Thursday night.
Kaitlin, a junior, had 16 kills and freshman Kourtney added 14 as the Golden Bears rebounded from a loss to Billings Senior earlier this week.
Kourtney Grossman also had 10 digs. Taylor Graham had 18 assists and 11 digs for West. Addie Allen contributed 13 assists.
