BELGRADE — Kaitlin and Kourtney Grossman combined for 30 kills to help No. 4 Billings West sweep Belgrade 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 in Eastern AA volleyball Thursday night.

Kaitlin, a junior, had 16 kills and freshman Kourtney added 14 as the Golden Bears rebounded from a loss to Billings Senior earlier this week.

Kourtney Grossman also had 10 digs. Taylor Graham had 18 assists and 11 digs for West. Addie Allen contributed 13 assists.

