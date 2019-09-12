GREAT FALLS — Billings West defeated Kalispell Glacier 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 in Thursday's Class AA volleyball match.
Shauna Stene led the Golden Bears (6-3) with 11 kills and two blocks, while Mariah Ketterling had 10 kills and four aces, Kaitlin Grossman had 15 digs and Taylor Graham dished out 29 assists.
