BILLINGS — The Billings West volleyball team will host its annual Military, Police and Firefighter Appreciation night on Thursday.

The match, against Billings Senior, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the West High gym.

Those with military, police or firefighter identification will be given free admission. There will be raffle baskets, a bake sale and a 50/50 drawing with all proceeds going to Billings police, fire and local military offices.

