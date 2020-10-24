BILLINGS — The two high school volleyball matches scheduled for Saturday in Billings were postponed due to the snowy and cold weather.
Citing "poor travel conditions," Billings Public Schools AD Mark Wahl announced in an email that the Bozeman High at Billings Senior match was postponed until next Friday with a starting time to be determined.
Also due to the weather, the Livingston at Billings Central volleyball match slated for Saturday was postponed to a day to be determined, according to Central AD Mike Ryan.
On Friday, it was announced that the volleyball matches including Skyview and West and the Great Falls schools that were on tap for Saturday in Billings would be postponed until Saturday, Oct. 31 due to the forecast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.