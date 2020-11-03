BILLINGS — When it was over, Bozeman High volleyball coach Jeni Anderson looked at the smartwatch device around her left wrist and was pleased to see that her heart rate had finally slowed.
Throughout the Hawks’ five-set victory over Billings Skyview in a Class AA state playoff match Tuesday, Anderson said her blood was pumping at 115 beats per minute. And it’s no wonder.
After dropping the first two sets on the Falcons’ home court, Bozeman, the No. 6 seed from the East, mounted a furious rally to escape with a 10-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-13 victory No. 3 Skyview to advance to the second round of the postseason.
The Hawks, of course, had to make some on-court adjustments to crawl out of a two-set hole. But Anderson chalked it up mostly to mental fortitude.
At that point she was finally able to take a deep breath.
“That is something we’ve been focused on all season,” Anderson said. “We have a ton of talent, but our biggest weakness was our mental toughness at the beginning of the season. It’s been an uphill battle. I think they finally decided that mental toughness has something to do with this, and they went for it today.”
Skyview had little trouble in the opening set, and then jumped out to an 8-2 advantage in the second set as Bella Bryan led the early offensive attack. But that’s when the Hawks started to show some signs of life, despite giving up the final three points to fall into an 0-2 hole.
Bozeman has eight seniors, but the of the strategic moves from which Bozeman benefited was the effort and execution of freshman Bria Isley and sophomores Otylia Clements and Carissa Stratman.
They helped turn the tide over the course of the next three sets, as the attack efficiency improved and the serve-receive solidified.
Isley finished with 13 kills, which were second only to senior Jordan Radick’s 14 by the end of the match.
Radick, a 6-foot-2 tower of power who Anderson said endured two stints of close-contact quarantine this year as part of COVID-19 precautions, made her presence known. But Radick also credited Isley as a catalyst to the comeback.
“She played absolutely amazing,” said Radick, a senior who has committed to play at Montana State. “Just the way she was able to work and not be nervous, because I know how nerve-wracking it is to play as a freshman on a varsity team. She played so well.”
“We just sort of infused a little bit of energy with some of our younger players,” Anderson said. “We used the resources at hand on the bench. Our entire team can do an amazing job, it’s just who’s going to gel at the right time against the right opponent.”
Clara Fox had 49 assists for the Hawks. Britlyn Mailey and Jenavieve Lynch each had 15 digs.
The Falcons may have been in full command of the match after two sets, but when momentum swung Bozeman’s way it proved difficult for them to wrestle it back.
First-year Skyview coach Stormy Siemion, who won four consecutive state titles as a player at Class B power Huntley Project from 2009-12, said her team lost some aggressiveness as the match went on.
“We gave up way too many free balls,” Siemion said. “At the beginning of the game we were swinging and staying aggressive. And then the first four points of the fifth (set) we gave up four free balls. That’s a huge game changer.
“Finally at the end we started being more aggressive but it was a little too late.”
Jessi Henckel led Skyview with 12 kills. Haley Droogsma had 11. Bryan and Renzie Pond combined for 33 digs.
If this were a typical double-elimination state tournament — it’s not this year due to the pandemic — the Falcons would still be alive. But in a year of a single-elimination playoff, Skyview’s season came to a disappointing end.
“It’s hard to take in,” Siemion said. “You wish you could have another chance.”
Skyview finished its pandemic-abbreviated season with an 8-7 record. Bozeman improved to 7-8.
Bozeman will now face defending state champion Helena Capital in the next round on Saturday. The Bruins are the top seed from the Western division.
