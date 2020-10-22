BOZEMAN — Makyah Albrecht pounded 10 kills, four blocks and five assists to propel Bozeman Gallatin past Billings Senior, 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 15-25, 15-10 Thursday in girls Class AA volleyball. 

The Raptors' Keaton Lynn chipped in with three aces, six kills and six blocks, while teammate Ryann Eddins had a game-high 19 kills.

Ella Kincaid had six aces and 17 digs and Olivia LeBeau added 15 digs, 11 kills and three blocks for the Broncs. 

