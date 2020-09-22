BILLINGS — Bozeman Gallatin outlasted Billings Senior in three close games to sweep the Broncs in Eastern AA volleyball Tuesday at the Broncs' gym.
The Raptors prevailed by scores of 25-23, 34-32 and 26-24.
Ryann Eddis had 12 of Gallatin's 30 kills. Addie Swanson collected 23 assists, while Molly O'Conner had six services aces. The Raptors had 18 aces in all.
Senior was led by Anna Whitney's 11 kills. Ashley Bough had 15 digs and Emma Hanson added 26 assists for the Broncs.
