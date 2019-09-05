BOZEMAN — Sasha Hathaway had 14 kills and Molly O’Connor had 14 digs to help Bozeman to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 win over Billings Skyview on Thursday.
Bozeman improved to 1-1. The match was the season-opener for the Falcons.
Bella Bryan had six kills to lead Skyview.
Emma Fox added 28 assists for the Hawks, who had 36 kills overall.
