BOZEMAN — Sasha Hathaway had 14 kills and Molly O’Connor had 14 digs to help Bozeman to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 win over Billings Skyview on Thursday.

Bozeman improved to 1-1. The match was the season-opener for the Falcons.

Bella Bryan had six kills to lead Skyview.

Emma Fox added 28 assists for the Hawks, who had 36 kills overall.

