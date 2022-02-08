BILLINGS — It wasn’t all that long ago that Courtney Bad Bear and her sisters, Naomi and Kola, would talk about their future.
Naomi, the eldest of the three, was in her freshman year playing volleyball for Rocky Mountain College. Kola, the youngest, was already receiving plenty of recruiting letters and would wind up at Montana State, where she’s a junior on the Bobcats women's basketball team.
At that time, Courtney was a junior at Billings Senior where she was a setter for the volleyball team and a guard on the basketball team. She was beginning the process of applying to college, but she already knew what she wanted her career path to include.
“You know,” Courtney told her sisters, “one day I’m going to be back at Senior High running the volleyball program.”
Bad Bear’s proclamation was verified on Tuesday when Billings Public Schools Activities Director Mark Wahl announced in an email that she would be the Broncs new head volleyball coach.
Bad Bear takes over for Karen Switzer, who stepped down after guiding the Broncs to third place in Class AA last November at the state tournament.
Bad Bear was a four-year setter for the Broncs, helping the program earn its 12th state title as a freshman in 2014. She helped Senior trophy the next three seasons as well, as the Broncs finished third, second and second the remainder of her career.
A 2018 graduate, Bad Bear played one season at Montana Tech before returning to Billings, where she’s pursuing her elementary education degree at Montana Billings and is a preschool teacher at a daycare.
She spent last season as Switzer’s junior varsity coach and has also been an active coach in the Montana Juniors program since her high school days. Bad Bear began working one-on-one with younger area players during her senior year in high school.
"As both a student-athlete and a coach, Courtney has always been an outstanding role model and mentor to others," Wahl wrote in the release. "We look forward to working with Courtney as she begins a new era for the Broncs program."
Just 22 years old, Bad Bear is aware eyebrows might be raised about such a young person taking over such a storied program. That said, she feels she’s more than prepared for the road upon which she’s about to embark.
“The people who truly know me, the people who have helped to develop me and the people who are big influences in my life, they all know that I’ve done everything young,” Bad Bear said. “I played varsity young, I started a family young (Bad Bear has a 2-year-old son) and now I’m taking over a program young.
“I don’t necessarily think of that as one of my weaknesses. If anything, I have done everything in my power to make sure that I put myself in a position to where people can’t question, ‘Is it because she’s too young?'"
Bad Bear inherits a Broncs team that, on paper, has plenty to build upon. Senior graduated three seniors, but should return plenty of underclassmen who played key roles in the team’s success. She thanked Switzer for letting her voice be heard during Broncs practices and games this past season. Bad Bear also said she learned lessons from her high school coaches, Jeff Carroll and Sue Dvorak.
Even if it was the culmination of what she dreamed about, Bad Bear said getting the phone call saying the Broncs’ job was hers was still emotional.
Bad Bear said she’s honored that her Broncs career has come full circle and she’s fully ready to begin pursuit of the program’s 13th state title, be that next fall or beyond.
“I love Senior High, you know, I’m a Bronc through and through,” she said. “Senior High has been a part of my life for so long that is now who I am. I cannot be more fortunate and blessed to be in this position and to run this program.”
