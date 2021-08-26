BILLINGS — Lockwood volleyball coach Andrea Bowers anticipated the bus carrying her Lockwood Lions volleyball team to its first varsity competition likely would contain a mixture of nerves, excitement, hope … you name it.
The end of Friday's early-morning drive to Sidney would actually mark a beginning. For Lockwood’s volleyball team and boys and girls soccer team, Friday signals the first varsity action in the school’s history for those programs. Lockwood High School just began its third school year, and while some of the more individual sports, like golf, wrestling and cross country, have had athletes participate at the varsity level, this is the first season at that level for the fall team sports. (Lockwood’s football team won’t play a varsity schedule until 2022).
While the volleyball Lions participate in the two-day Eastern A Tip-Off 270 miles to the northeast, the soccer teams open at home Friday against Hamilton, with matches at 4 and 6 p.m. The Lions then play host to Missoula Loyola on Saturday at 10 a.m. and noon.
“I just think the whole school is ready for it,” Bowers said about the school’s opening weekend. “(Athletic director Mike Erickson) bought some spotlights and he’s really going to try and spice up every game, how we announce things and play music.
“So I think the atmosphere (at Lockwood) is just going to be really fun and welcoming. The school as a whole is really excited to just support varsity sports.”
Bowers, who teaches third grade at Lockwood, was handed the keys to the volleyball program in May. She’s a former Billings Senior standout, who left the Broncs when she graduated in 2014 second on the program’s all-time kills leaderboard. Bowers played a year at Montana State Billings, coached nine years with the Montana Juniors program and spent five seasons as an assistant at Senior before landing at Lockwood.
“It just kind of all fell into place and I was just really excited that they weren’t up to a senior class, because then I have an extra year to keep working with them,” Bowers said. “I knew that I could build it up kind of from the ground up because they hadn’t played at a varsity level yet.”
The Lions will get indoctrinated early. They’ll play nine matches in Sidney against their conference foes and next weekend they’ll play six more matches in two days at the Border Wars in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Bowers knows the season won’t be easy, not with the likes of Class A defending champion Billings Central, Hardin and Laurel in the Lions’ immediate neighborhood.
But she said she and her players are prepared for the challenge.
“I’m not so much wanting to focus on wins and losses,” she said. “It’s more of our everyday growth. So we’re really working on the basics, focusing on that and working on how to work together as a team, how to be supportive and how to use our mistakes to get better instead of dwelling on it.
“I’ve been telling them that if a team beats us, we need to just be playing 100%. And if we end up winning, awesome. If we get beat and (the opponent) is playing their best, I’m not ever going to get mad about that.”
