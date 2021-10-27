BUTTE — Butte’s volleyball team has been rounding into form during the past month following the East-West Crossover tournament in early October.
Now with the Western AA divisional tournament right around the corner, the Bulldogs are riding a three-game winning streak and have won four out of their last six.
Tuesday night’s four-set win over Helena Capital helped the Bulldogs leapfrog the Bruins in the Western AA standings. Butte is now No. 5 and Capital slides down to No. 6.
“It was a huge win,” said Bulldogs coach Shane Jorgensen. “To be able to move up a spot from six to five makes a big difference, which is exciting for the girls.”
During the win in Helena, Mollee Conlan tied a Butte High record with 10 blocks. Kennadie McMahon led the attack with 13 kills.
“It sounds kind of weird to say, but we don’t care where we’re seeded right now,” Jorgensen said. “We’re playing well and starting to peak when we want to, so we’re not too worried about that seed going in. The only difference it’s going to make is what time we play.”
Before the Crossover tournament, Jorgensen noted that he wanted to shore up his second right-side hitter. Since then, junior Laura Rosenleaf has solidified herself as a force on that side of the court.
“I think that has been a reason for a lot of our success,” Jorgensen said. “During the last four or five matches, she’s come in and played solid for us. She may not be getting the kills that others are, but she is a defensive threat out there and they’re just not getting the ball around her.”
Another point of emphasis for the Bulldogs has been finishing off matches. During its Oct. 9 loss to Kalispell Glacier, Butte learned firsthand what can happen if you fail to put a team away as the Wolf Pack rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the ‘Dogs.
“We need to find confidence when things start going downhill,” Jorgensen said after the loss. “That’s our biggest thing. We’ve got to know how to close out a game. We’ll direct our drills toward closing. We should have been done in three, and the girls will all tell you that. We’re playing for the divisional tournament. I don’t care what our record is going in, as long as we peak at the right time.”
After a sweep at the hands of Missoula Sentinel on Oct. 14, Butte did not drop a set until Tuesday night when it led Capital 2-0. But the Bulldogs were able to put the Bruins away in four before things got out of hand.
“We had a little hiccup yesterday,” Jorgensen said. “We had (Capital) done in three. We couldn’t close the deal in that third set, but for them to come back out and figure out how to get it done, that means quite a bit to them. They’re learning how to close things out when they’re supposed to.
“I don’t think you can count any team out, especially when it’s an emotionally driven night like that. We knew they were going to come back and play well at some point, and that third game we ended up dropping. Our own errors and mistakes cost us.”
In order to keep things from snowballing, Jorgensen explained, one of the team’s goals is not only to limit the number of errors, but to limit the number of points given to the opponent to one or two at a time.
“That wasn’t the case during the first half of the year but it is now,” he said. “We’re only giving up one or two points. And if it’s any more than that, they’re figuring out how to snap out of it and get that ball back on our side.”
The Bulldogs wrap up the regular season Thursday hosting Helena High at 7 p.m. The divisional tournament will be held at Kalispell Glacier next week.
“We are peaking when we’re supposed to be,” Jorgensen said. “We haven’t peaked quite yet and I expect us to peak at the divisional tournament, which is what we want to do. But we are well on our way.”
