The volleyball duo of Cassidy Strizic and Emma Keeley goes back. Way back.
The Butte Central co-captains are in the finale of their senior year, after playing volleyball together for eight seasons. And to top it off, the pair of Maroons get to make their first ever state tournament.
After clinching the West’s No. 3 seed, Strizic, Keeley and their team get to head to Bozeman and take on Glendive in hopes to keep their season going. For Maroons head coach Becky Hancock, earning Central’s first state chance since 2015 is the product of a few years’ hard work.
“This is a pretty special team,” Hancock said. “They went two years ago from a really bad 2-12 record to here. I’ve always seen the fight in them, though. They’re competitive, they’re athletic, they want to win. You’ve seen it at every tournament we’ve played.”
In the two seasons following that tough 2017 run, Strizic and Keeley have captained the Maroons, steadily leading Central out of their rough sophomore year and, now, into the state playoffs.
Keeley mentions that it’s great to contribute to the Maroons’ first state appearance since 2015, not just for the accomplishment, but for the chance to finally prove themselves at the next level.
“It’s exciting that we’ve finally made state and we get to show what we have,” Keeley said. “We haven’t had that opportunity before, and it’s surreal because it’s been so long in the making. It’s great to go out with a bang.”
Strizic considers Central’s late-season improvement, which included a four-game win streak to end the season and two victories in the divisional playoffs, to be a product of hard work, and that the timing couldn’t be better.
“We found the flow to our game,” Strizic said. “Passing, setting, hitting. Instead of it being so choppy, we’ve started to put it all together.”
As Hancock mentioned, the Maroons’ head coach always saw the desire to win in her team, but that the effort put into team chemistry and technique this year has been a major factor of Central getting over the state-playoff hump.
“There is only so much you can do as a coach,” Hancock said. “And the rest is on the players. We talk a lot about how chemistry plays a big role in the success of their year, and we’ve seen that this year.”
But if you ask the Maroons’ captains, it almost comes as second nature.
Keeley mentioned that the best part of Central volleyball are the bonds created amongst the team, and that the coming together has been both beneficial and important in their lives off the court.
“I think the amount of time we spend together goes on to build better friendships,” Keeley said. “That’s the most rewarding part, is that you get friends that will not only last volleyball season but through high school.”
Strizic agrees.
“It brings us together,” Strizic said. “If we’re having problems with each other we know we can go to our team and that they’ll always be there for us. Volleyball always helps with that.”
While the memories have been sweet, they aren’t over yet. Central believes they’re entering the double-elimination tournament with momentum, and why not?
This group of Maroons are playing at the biggest stage they can for the first time. House money, so to speak.
For the captains, Keeley says that the tandem have to do what they’ve done for the past two years.
“We have to lead.”
Central and Glendive begin their state playoff campaigns at 2 p.m. Thursday at Brick Breeden Field House.
