BUTTE — After 12 matches in two days, the Butte Central Maroons won the consolation final for sixth place in the annual Blocktober Classic at the Maroon Activity Center on Saturday.
The Maroons celebrated after they won their final point of the tournament against Frenchtown, but they had a long day of matches before the final. They opened play with a 2-0 win over Columbia Falls (25-17, 25-11).
Sofee Thatcher and Brooke Badovinac both recorded six kills against Columbia Falls. Maycee Anderson led the team in digs with ten.
"It took a lot of perseverance. It's been a long two days," Butte Central coach Becky Hancock said. "These girls really hung in there and showed a lot of grit. We're tired but we fought through it and finished strong."
The Maroons then played a match against Ronan. The Maidens took the first set 25-21. But the Maroons fought back and forced a competitive second set, where they held a lead of 13-7 and forced a Maidens timeout.
The timeout appeared to help the Maidens as they started a comeback right after, headed by Jaslyn Frost’s spiking ability. After a fault by Mollie Drew and a good block by Rylie Lindquist, Ronan took the lead at 18-17.
But an impressive spike by Ella Moodry, an unreturnable serve by Brooke Badovinac and a missed kill attempt by Ronan’s Kylie Fetui helped the Maroons win the second set 25-16.
"We played hard. I'm proud of how the girls played in that one and just how they've played all weekend," Hancock said. "Ronan runs a quick offense and I think we did a good job of adjusting, but we got caught in a rotation during the third game."
In the third set, Ronan’s Olivia Clairmont tipped the ball over the net to tie the score at 3-3. The Maidens then found a rhythm and an 11-4 lead on eight consecutive points won. Ronan went on to win the third set 15-6 and the match.
In the match against Ronan, Thatcher recorded 14 digs, four kills and an ace. Anderson recorded three aces and 13 digs while Mia Keeley finished with 14 assists.
"We've been working on getting in and out of rotations out there and not getting stuck in one, that can give teams three of four points," Hancock said. "If you do that then you'll dig yourself a hole and you're trying to get back. That's what happened in that third set."
"But that (Ronan) match was the most aggressive I've seen our team play all year," Hancock continued. "We went out there and we were scrappy. We've improved so much defensively and at diving for the ball. I'm so proud that they showed that today."
After the loss, the Maroons faced Lewistown in the loser out bracket. Butte Central defeated Lewistown 2-0 (25-21, 25-22).
Down by two points in the first set, Ella Moodry got a kill and brought the score to 12-11. The Maroons tied the game at 12 on the next point.
Moodry continued to hit the ball hard and Badovinac recorded a kill to give the Maroons a 17-14 lead. The Maroons went on to win the first set 25-21.
"We're winding down on our regular season, this tournament gives us a feel on how the postseason could go," Hancock said. "This showed us what we'll have to do when we get tired and how to handle that."
Down 5-2 in the second set, the Maroons called a timeout to talk over their game plan. They came out of the timeout and won four consecutive points to tie it at 6-6.
Just as the Maroons appeared to roll to a victory, Kayla Jensen made an impressive kill to make the score 23-21 Butte Central. But a few points later, an Ella Moodry kill won the second set for the Maroons, 25-22.
In the match against Lewistown, Thatcher recorded 17 digs and seven kills. Ella Moodry had nine kills and Anderson added 11 digs.
The consolation final match against Frenchtown started out in thrilling fashion where neither team could find a significant lead. The teams were tied at 24 and played beyond 25 points to win by two.
Ahead 28-27, the Broncs made multiple diving digs to keep the point alive, but the Maroons eventually found a gap between them to win the first set 29-27.
Much like the first set, the Broncs and Maroons both struggled to come up with a two-point lead. The first two-point lead was in favor of Butte Central at 6-4. Later, Thatcher recorded a kill to build the Maroons’ lead to 8-6.
"The atmosphere of this tournament made it special. I think everybody is enjoying it," Hancock said. "I think it was put together really well by Chad Peterson. I got a lot of great feedback from everyone, that's the biggest thing I've taken in."
Thatcher was in a groove serving the ball, building the Maroons lead to 16-9 from 9-9 without giving up a point. The long streak forced the Broncs to call a timeout, but Thatcher kept on rolling.
Thatcher and the Maroons scored 11 unanswered points to bring the score to 20-9. Ahead 24-14, a tip by Badovinac secured the 25-14 victory for the Maroons.
"There's been some great volleyball going on, all around," Hancock said. "Everybody got into it. It was just an exciting tournament to be involved in."
In the final against Frenchtown, Moodry recorded nine kills and three digs. Thatcher had ten digs, two aces and three kills while Anderson added eight digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.