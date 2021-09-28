The Maroons were fired up Tuesday night in Dillon as they avenged an early season loss to the Beavers, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15.
"I think there's always such a big rivalry with these schools," said Butte Central coach Becky Hancock. "The girls get extra hype. They got hype before the game and it carried through. It was one of the best games of the season from us that I've seen."
Butte Central took first set 25-22. After the Beavers jumped out 7-3, the Maroons went on a tear. Ella Moodry put the finishing touches on the game with a kill.
Moodry, who did not play in Central's home-opening defeat to Dillon, was lights out. She led the attack with 16 kills.
The second game was easily the best stretch of the match for Dillon, which looked a little out of sorts for most of the match. The Beavers jumped out 7-1, forcing a Maroons timeout after an absolute laser beam of an ace from Leila Stennerson. Dillon kept its foot on the gas pedal, extending the lead to 9-2 out of the timeout. A kill by Evey Hansen after a long rally made it 16-6, and it looked like the Beavers were energized and had turned the corner.
But, the Maroons hung tough and cut the lead to 18-12, and the teams traded points to make it 19-13. Another Moodry kill brought Central within five, 19-15, and forced a Dillon timeout.
After the break, the teams traded points until the Beavers secured a 25-19 victory. Even though it was a win for Dillon, it seemed like the momentum was back with Butte Central.
"These girls are competitors and they don't give up," said Hancock. "We got off to a slow start, but if you make a mistake we talk about owning up to it. We want to keep playing and at least end well. I'm just proud of how well the girls played."
Like Dillon had done the first two sets, Central started hot and jumped out to a 7-3 advantage in the third, but the Beavers stormed back and tied it at nine.
The Maroons went another run to make it 19-11 and force a Dillon timeout. Hancock said that the Central's serving was especially good, which made it difficult for the Beavers' attack to find a rhythm. Four Maroons had at least two aces. Sofee Thatcher and Mia Keeley had three, while Mollie Drew and Brooke Badovinac had two apiece.
Badovinac also had a team-high five blocks.
The Beavers answered right back. A Hansen ace made it 20-19 Central, but the Maroons collected themselves and extended the lead again, 23-19, before taking the third game 25-20.
After trailing 9-3, a Thatcher ace gave the Maroons their first lead of the fourth game, 10-9. Central extended the lead to 13-10 before Dillon called timeout. An ace by Mollie Drew and a thunderous kill from Moodry made it 17-10.
Finally, Kinley Hamiton's block sealed the fourth game, 25-15, and the victory for the Maroons.
Maycee Anderson racked up 24 digs and Keeley tallied 35 assists.
Thatcher also managed twelve kills and 19 digs.
