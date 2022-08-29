BUTTE — In volleyball, one change often begets another.
And another. And another.
The loss of a couple key graduating seniors hasn’t diminished the season-long outlook for the Butte Central Maroons, but it has raised some questions that the head coach Becky Hancock knows won’t be answered right away.
"I’m confident with this squad, we can be just as successful as we were last year and then have a better postseason," Hancock said.
Long before any deep tournament run, however, the Maroons will have to find their identity during the first few weeks of the season. And it could take some experimentation.
If Hancock moves a player from position X to position Y, she now has to solve for problem Z.
"Sometimes it goes as I vision and sometimes it’s like, ‘OK, that’s not going to work, let’s try something new,’" Hancock said. "It could change throughout the season. There’s just a lot of different factors that I think we’re going to have to take into consideration this year."
The two biggest unknowns heading into the fall season reside at the outside hitter and middle blocker positions.
Last year’s outside tandem of Sofee Thatcher and Ella Moodry was halved by Thatcher’s graduation. The same for middles Brooke Badovinac and 2022 grad Kinley Hamilton.
Hancock said Moodry is likely to get plenty of swings on the outside again, and wants to partner her with another consistent threat who can handle the heavy workload.
"In high school, 90% of your balls are going to your outside hitters," Hancock said. "So I’m kind of looking at putting my two probably strongest hitters out there, whoever that may be."
One possibility would be to move Badovinac to the outside, where she would get more opportunities to attack. She would also get less opportunities to block and the Maroons would then have to start two new varsity middles.
Mia Keeley returns, likely in her established role as a setter, but Hancock said it wasn’t out of the question that she could be moved to a hitting position, or split time between setter and opposite hitter in a 6-2 system. Junior Mollie Drew could slot into the second setting spot if Hancock opts for the two-setter approach.
The first two preseason tournaments should allow the Maroons to see what works, what doesn’t and what works best for them moving into conference play.
"I think it’s going to come down to trying to lock it in as early as I can, just to get that consistency and get some flow and rhythm to our game," Hancock said. "It’s just trying to find that early on, trying to find out what’s going to click, what’s going to work for us."
The Maroons open their season at the Tip-Off Tournament in Hamilton on Aug. 26-27 and at the Manhattan Tournament on Sept. 4.
"What we need to focus on is that we’re improving as a team each and every game," Hancock said. "We’re taking away something we didn’t do well, and we’re taking that into practice the next day or the following week and we’re working on that."
Hancock is assisted by Brianna Dudley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.