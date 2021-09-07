BUTTE — The Maroons and Beavers met twice in pre-season volleyball tournaments and are now slated to face off Thursday at the Maroon Activity Center at 7 p.m. to open the regular season.
The Maroons defeated the Beavers in both meetings, once in pool play and once in tournament play last weekend in Manhattan. Beavers coach Charelle Hinkey noticed the Maroons' strengths that must be accounted for Thursday.
"We played them last weekend and we know they are really good at tipping the ball," Hinkey said. "That was very effective against us last weekend so we'll be looking to clean that up a bit."
Despite the two pre-season losses, Hinkey said she is excited for the regular season to begin and to have another opportunity against the Maroons. The Beavers played well in the Manhattan tournament themselves, finishing fourth in the 15-team pool.
Hinkey joined Dillon as head coach this season but the team has multiple experienced players. The Beavers have five seniors on the roster and only two players without previous varsity playing experience.
"We're running a slightly different offense than they're used to since it's my first year, so there is a learning curve there," said Hinkey. "But overall we've got some good varsity experience on the team, we're just excited to go play."
Butte Central practiced for the match Tuesday afternoon, where coach Becky Hancock spoke on her team's strengths and weaknesses at this point in the season. She said serving has been a bright spot for the team but there is still room to improve in every area.
Hancock also said she wants her team to play as if they had not competed against Dillon this season, as beating Dillon can prove challenging.
"Dillon is always tough when we play them, it's just part of that rivalry," Hancock said. "No matter the depth on your team, it's a whole new ball game with Dillon. I think when we played them last week we found some momentum and road with it. The tables can be turned any minute."
Hancock said Dillon has been a stellar defensive team so far. The Beavers have been good at keeping balls alive and digging, according to Hancock.
Relying on experienced players and strong servers, the Maroons have looked to make their offense more versatile and inclusive. Hancock said hitting is an area her team has worked on lately.
"I think our hitting is there but it definitely needs to be opened up a lot more, we need different looks and to get our front line more involved in the offense," Hancock said. "Serving has been our thing right now, that's been a huge momentum swing for us."
Hancock said that if her team serves well to start the match, the rest of their game will come together for a victory on Thursday. Hinkey said she wants the Beavers to defend the Maroons' tips, which she found integral for a Beavers win.
After Thursday's match, the Maroons will travel for a match against Corvallis Saturday at 4 p.m.. The Beavers will host Frenchtown at 4 p.m. Saturday.
"We're just super excited for the season and can't wait to see what lies ahead," Hinkey said. "I want to see a win but definitely want us to defend those tips better, that's our big goal."
"We've kind of been serving teams off the court then the rest comes together," Hancock said. "All of our areas need to become more consistent but when our serving is on, the rest of our game is on too."
