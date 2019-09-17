Finishing is a quality that every coach in every sport talks about. It’s all about how a team ends their games, how they handle the final moments, and that is now different for Butte Central.
The Maroons claimed a home sweep over Frenchtown to improve to 2-0 in non-tournament play, taking the sets 25-15, 25-14 and 30-28. However, a Central victory was not ensured until after the Broncs made things difficult for the Maroons.
Consistent, well-rounded play defined the first two sets for Central, with junior libero Sophia Burton orchestrating play. Junior Maci Reopelle and senior Makala Doherty also stood out, providing on both the defensive and offensive side of play.
However, after establishing another significant lead in the third set, Frenchtown responded well with their backs against the wall. The Broncs turned a five-point deficit into a tied game at 25, and Central head coach Becky Hancock highlighted that aforementioned focus on finishing.
“If you’re up 23-18, you need to finish,” Hancock said. “I don’t feel it should have ever gotten to 30-28. I’m proud of the girls that we did eventually win, but we should’ve taken care of it points before that.
Entering her fifth year as head coach, Hancock mentioned that late-game execution has more to do with the team rather than individual performances. The former Montana Tech player said that the concept of closing games out is a constant of her practices and team meetings.
“It’s our most focused thing,” Hancock said. “Finishing games and not letting other teams come back into it. It’s a mentality that we need to have. We focus on it in practice, and talk about it before games. When we’re ahead, we have to take it to the next level and finish on top.”
Central had shown progress in this regard as they’ve entered non-tournament play. After Livingston equalized in their two sets in the schools’ matchup last Thursday, the Maroons were able to take the next two sets, including a strong 25-13 fourth game to claim victory.
Hancock also has high praise for Central’s competition, and said that Frenchtown’s comeback in Tuesday night’s third set was thanks to quality on both sides of play by the Broncs.
“They got great defense and a great serve,” Hancock said. “They brought it to us tonight. They challenged us, and this whole conference has great teams like [Frenchtown.] They never gave up and they almost got us in that third game.”
Hancock understands that the issue of finishing will become more and more prevalent as the postseason comes closer. However, there is still significant time before November rolls around, and the coach knows where the Maroons need to improve before that time.
Central turns their attention towards next week’s home game against Corvallis on Sept. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.