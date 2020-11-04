Ella Moodry had 17 kills and Mati McGree had six blocks as the Butte Central volleyball team defeated Stevensville in four sets 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19 in a play-in game on Wednesday to advance to the Western A divisional tournament while bringing the Yellowjackets' season to a close.
The match was Central's first in two weeks as COVID-19 wiped out their final three matches of the regular season. The Maroons will take on Columbia Falls, the No. 1 seed out of the Northwest A, at 6 p.m in Columbia Falls.
"I cannot say enough about how the girls played tonight coming out of a 14-day quarantine and one short practice today as team before taking off," said Central coach Becky Hancock. "It was amazing the type of game we played, but at the same time does not surprise me."
Maci Reopelle paced Central with 36 assists and Sophia Burton led the defense with 18 digs. Avery Kelly added 10 kills.
"These girls are a very talented group, and they put it all together tonight," Hancock said.
