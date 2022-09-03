Butte Central Logo

MANHATTAN - The Butte Central High School volleyball team took part at the Manhattan Tournament on Saturday.

The Maroons went 2-3 in pool play, as they defeated Jefferson (20-19) and Manhattan (20-11), and fell to Bridger (20-12), Ennis (20-18) and Townsend (20-7).

After drawing a bye to bracket play, the Maroons defeated White Sulphur Springs (25-20, 25-19) and lost to Jefferson (25-11, 25-14).

“We were very up and down today,” Butte Central head coach Becky Hancock said. “The overall of our game needs to get more consistent, along with the movement. I saw some good things today, we just need to start piecing it all together, with the chemistry of our game coming together in all aspects. That is going to be key for us as we move into regular season play next week.”

The Maroons start regular season play on Thursday in Hamilton.

