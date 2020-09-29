BUTTE — Butte faced an early deficit Tuesday, but the Bulldogs took three straight sets over Hellgate for the win.
Butte defeated Missoula Hellgate in games of 22-25, 25-18, 25-17 and 25-16, as junior Kennedie McMahon led the Bulldogs with 12 kills and Knights senior Wrenn Fillardi finishing with 13 kills.
Bulldogs head coach Shane Jorgenson said he was proud of his team's comeback after going down early on.
"This is about as flat as we've come out in a match," Jorgenson said. "They were frustrated, of course I was frustrated on the bench. They found a way after that first game to pull it back together and start getting where we need to be."
Hellgate head coach Brittany Tilleman was unavaialable for comment.
The match opened with a tightly contested set, as neither side found enough consistency to break away from the other, but Hellgate consistently keep a lead throughout the beginning.
As Butte hitters Hannah Morin-Ferguson and MacKenzie Tutty got warmed up, the Bulldogs brought it closer, tying the game at 15 and 22, but the Knights capitalized on possession, making the most of their serves and securing the final three points for a 25-22 win.
The momentum flopped to start the second game, with Butte quickly generating a 5-0 lead as the Bulldogs put together an offensive rhythm and capitalized on a Knights’ fault or two.
Hellgate was able to get their footing, though, eventually making it a two-point contest, but only before the Bulldogs rebuilt their lead, eventually going up by seven points and seeing out the 25-18 victory.
The 1-1 start was an omen for the close battle each side started with in the third, as neither team had an especially clean beginning, eventually tying at 14-14.
However, the Bulldogs defense and passing begin to click, setting up Butte for a 10-1 lead to go up 24-15, fending off a small run from the Knights to take the 2-1 lead.
While Hellgate earned an opening point in game No. 4, Butte was still feeling the energy from their late set run, matching it with a 10-0 run to go up 10-1 as Tutty notched four aces on her long serving turn.
Jorgenson talked about his outside hitter's intelligence when starting play.
"MacKenzie is smart," Jorgenson said. "I think I called maybe two or three of her serves tonight, she called the rest. She knew where to go, part of their defense was weak out there and she did a great job."
The Knights had a run of their own to reply, as the blocking and hitting of Hellgate saw Tilleman’s team reply with a 7-1 stretch.
It wasn't enough for Hellgate, though, as Butte consistently defended the Knights' offensive attempts and sealed up the win and a 3-1 match victory.
Hellgate was led in aces by Fillardi, who totaled three, while the Knights' Lydia Barrow led her team in assists with 15.
Tutty ended her night with six aces, while Brooke McGrath contributed five more. Oliva Quinn led the Bulldogs with 23 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.