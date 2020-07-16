The Bulldogs have their coach for the next season of volleyball.
Butte High has found the successor to Jeni Hope in Anaconda head coach Shane Jorgensen according to an initial report from Butte Sports' Bill Foley.
Jorgensen's acceptance of the position comes just over a month after the Bulldogs' previous coach, Jeni Hope, announced that she was stepping down as the head coach of the program, citing that her and Butte administrators were "unable to see eye to eye."
Jorgensen said in an interview with 406mtsports.com that he has experience with the Bulldog team, after doing practices with Hope and the Butte in previous seasons.
"Jeni did a great job with the girls last year," Jorgensen said. "I followed them very closely last year and I knew what type of team I had coming into the job. I've done open gyms with them four or five times now, and so I have a pretty good feel for their work ethic to have."
Jorgensen was hired as the Copperheads' head coach back in 2017, taking over the Anaconda program after spending 10 years in the program as an assistant for previous head coach Brianna Saltenberger.
Butte athletic director Chuck Merrifield commented on the quickness of the coaching search and that he and the Bulldogs are excited for Jorgensen's arrival.
"We got lucky," Merrifield said. "Finding him on the short time frame we had. Were were lucky to find someone of that caliber and with that much experience. We're looking for someone to build confident players and not be afraid to make mistakes."
In 2019, Jorgensen led Anaconda to its first state tournament trip in five years, guiding the Copperheads to a 18-9 record.
The Anaconda native said that it's a major decision from a personal perspective, but that the Mining City has felt somewhat like a second home.
"First of all," Jorgensen said. "It's the biggest career decision I've ever made. It's really tough to leave my hometown, but Butte has been like a second home for a while after coaching and officiating over there in the past."
While the soon-to-be official coach said he can't replace the memories made with Anaconda, the prospect of coaching at the highest high school level is enticing.
"The opportunity to coach on the biggest stage in the state is pretty exciting for me," Jorgensen. "It's fun to watch the pace of the game and see how the game differs from to conference to conference."
The hire is pending Butte board approval on Monday.
