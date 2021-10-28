BUTTE — Both teams came in to Thursday night's Western AA volleyball match at Butte flying high.
Helena had just taken down then-undefeated Missoula Sentinel in The Jungle on Tuesday. Butte had just spoiled Helena Capital's senior night for its third straight win.
And when the dust settled in front of a raucous crowd donned in Halloween costumes, it was the Bulldogs who were celebrating their biggest win of the season, a four-set victory over the Bengals 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22.
"I couldn't be more proud of these kids right now," said Bulldogs coach Shane Jorgensen. "You know the first two games we came out and played really well. The third game we had a little hiccup and we still came back. And that fourth game, we're down I think six or seven at one point and then 20-16. To come back like that is it's pretty amazing."
During the fourth set, ahead 2-1 in the match, Butte fell behind by five points twice and by as many as six points. Helena, having just won the third set, appeared to have all the momentum. But the Bulldogs never let things get out of hand.
A block by Ashley Olson cut the Bengals lead to 13-10. After a Butte timeout with the score 20-16 Bengals, the Bulldogs rattled off two points but Lauren Heuiser killed one to make it 21-18 Helena. From there, Butte when on a 4-1 run capped by a perfectly placed Laura Rosenleaf tip to tie the game at 22. Out of a Helena timeout, the Bengals sent one into the net to give Butte a 23-22 lead. A block by Rosenleaf and a kill by Mollee Conlan sealed the deal for the Bulldogs.
Conlan had a team-high 18 kills for Butte. Rosenleaf had five digs, a block and eight kills.
Heuiser racked up a game-high 22 kills. She was a force throughout the evening, but especially during the third set when Helena found itself in a 2-0 hole. Even though the Bengals fended off the sweep and won the third set with relative ease, the Bulldogs didn't flinch.
"We've been working on trying to close now for the last few weeks and they are learning how to do that," Jorgensen said. "We have a four-game win streak going into divisionals and I'm pretty excited. They now know what we can do within our conference. Our conference is wide open next week."
Butte's defense was stout as the Bulldogs never let the Bengals' attack find their rhythm aside from the third set. Five Bulldogs finished with double-digit digs. Conlan and Brooke McGrath led the way with 17 apiece. Jordyn Bolton added 16, while Olivia Quinn and Katie Keller each had 14.
Morin Blaise led the Helena defense with 23 digs and Annika Nehring had 18.
The second set felt just as intense as the final set. Neither team could put the other away. The Bengals and Bulldogs went back-and-forth tying each other at eight, 16, 20, 21, 22 and 23. Finally, kills from Teagan Kennis and Rosenleaf gave Butte the pivotal second game.
"I'll tell you I haven't seen these girls more calm," Jorgensen said. "They were amazing keeping their composure. At any given time throughout the year up until a few weeks ago, we lost composure fairly easy. And today, no matter what happened, they stayed in the game, which again is one of the goals we have for the end of the season."
The first set of the match was fairly close until the Bulldogs poured in on at the end. Leading 18-16, Butte took off on a 7-2 run to put the Bengals away.
"They stayed patient," Jorgensen said. "We didn't want to do is play Helena's game; we wanted to play ours and not adjust to what they were doing, but have them adjust to us. And I think that happened. To stay even and get Game 1 when we decided to turn it on. Things started clicking for us and every cylinder was hitting, which was exciting to see."
Butte will head into next week's Western AA divisional tournament as the No. 5 seed. Helena would have been No. 2 if it had won Thursday, but the Bengals will settle for third.
