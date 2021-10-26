The Helena Capital volleyball team celebrated senior night Tuesday at the Bears Den in Helena. But it was the Butte Bulldogs who celebrated at the end of the match.
Butte and Capital, Western AA foes, had seeding implications on the line as each team has one match remaining.
Both the Bruins and Bulldogs came into the match with 5-7 records in the Western AA and Butte has now moved ahead of Capital in the standings following a four-set win by the scores of 25-17, 25-20, 23-25 and 25-22.
Capital fell to 5-8 in conference play with the loss and 8-15 overall while the Bulldogs improved to 6-7 and moved up to fifth in the Western AA.
Butte got off to a hot start on Tuesday as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-2 lead on their way to grabbing the 1-0 advantage. Butte was up five midway through the second when two kills from Parklyn Heller helped trim the deficit down to two at 18-16.
Yet, a 5-0 run put the Bulldogs within one set of victory after taking the second 25-20. Facing an 18-11 deficit in the third, Heller and Nyeala Herndon combined for a some key points around the net and sparked an 11-1 run that led to Capital winning the third and forcing a fourth.
But, the Bulldogs grabbed the early lead in the fourth and despite a late rally from the Bruins in their final home match of the season, Butte held on for the 3-1 win. Capital will travel to Sentinel on Thursday to close the regular season.
Rachel Stacey led the way for CHS with 12 kills and 19 digs. Herndon added nine kills, while Kennedy Pocha pitched in with 36 digs. Heller contributed with three aces and two blocks in the loss for the Bruins. Kayla Almquist also had 29 assists and two aces.
The Bruins will also be on the road for the Western AA playoffs next week.
