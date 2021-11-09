BUTTE — The Butte volleyball team will compete in the state tournament at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman where they will face Great Falls CMR on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Butte coach Shane Jorgensen said Great Falls CMR is the top team in the state, but his team is in tip-top shape going into the matchup. Rather than relying on a few star athletes, the Bulldogs have a team-first approach that has helped them get to where they are.
"We are starting to peak right now. The first part of the season was a little bit rough, but the girls are playing the best volleyball we've played all season long," Jorgensen said. "We have pretty high expectations for this tournament."
"Our strength is resilience," Jorgensen continued. "They refuse to give up on the floor. Even when we get down we've been able to battle our way back into games. They have a never-die attitude, it's a lot of fight and a lot of heart."
The Bulldogs have won six of their last eight matches. Butte played Great Falls CMR in early October where the Bulldogs lost 2-0 during the East-West Crossover Tournament. Great Falls CMR has not lost a match all season with an impressive record of 24-0.
While Butte has a match under its belt against Great Falls CMR, Jorgensen said they are fairly unfamiliar with their opponent. With the unfamiliarity, the Bulldogs could surprise the Rustlers with their effort come Thursday.
"We saw them briefly in our October tournament but we don't know much about them," Jorgensen said. "But I know they have great outside hitters and setters. They're just a well-rounded team that hasn't lost all year."
With stiff competition ahead, Jorgensen said he has been proud of the improvement within his team. The Bulldogs lost seven of their first ten matches to start the season, but are now playing better than they ever have.
The Bulldogs are unique because they have different leaders in each match, which has further built on the unity and team-first attitude it possesses. Jorgensen said not naming top contributors has also built into their spirited effort toward success in the state tournament.
"We really tend to focus on our overall team and not individual players," Jorgensen said. "We're one of the few teams in the state where our stats are split very evenly across our hitters. It's amazing when it comes to volleyball. Usually you have one or two kids to depend on but for us we have a whole team."
The Bulldogs have also met their season goals. With only one other state tournament appearance in school history, Jorgensen said his team is excited to make it this far.
If Butte completes the upset and defeats Great Falls CMR, they will play their next match on Thursday at 8 p.m. If they lose, they will play in a loser-out bracket on Friday at noon.
"Looking back over the last ten years, I didn't realize we'd only been to state one time," Jorgensen said. "It's a pretty big feat for us and a goal we've reached from the beginning of the year. We've stuck to our goals and they're hitting them as we go."
